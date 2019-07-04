Federal loans to help Alabama businesses hit by Michael

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — The federal government is offering assistance to businesses in southeast Alabama that were affected by Hurricane Michael last October.

A statement by the Small Business Administration says disaster loans are available to small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture businesses and nonprofits that were hit by the Category 5 storm.

Low-interest loans of as much as $2 million are available in seven counties in all. Those include Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

The loans can be used for needs including paying fixed debts, payroll and bills.

The storm made landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10, but its winds and rain created problems as far north as Alabama and Georgia.