Federal cases in northern Ohio put on hold during shutdown

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge in Ohio has ordered all civil cases in her district that involve the federal government put on hold because of the partial government shutdown.

Judge Patricia A. Gaughan (gawn), chief judge for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio, made the order Dec. 26, four days after the shutdown began. It affects cases in federal courts in Akron, Cleveland, Toledo and Youngstown.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the decision stemmed from the fact that roughly 25 civil attorneys in the U.S. Attorney's office in Cleveland are on furlough while the government is on hiatus.

Gaughan said that means there are no lawyers to represent the United States. She said the order was more efficient than having the government file individual requests for delays on each case.

