Federal agencies to relocate goats in Olympic Mountains

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Federal agencies will begin relocating mountain goats in Washington state from the Olympic Mountains to the North Cascades next month.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the wild mountain goats will be captured in areas near Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park and released in the North Cascades. The U.S. Forest Service did not specify an exact release location.

The federal agencies and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife are working together on the project, which aims to remove the goats from nonnative areas.

Several trails in Olympic National Park will be closed in early September during the relocation project.

The agencies are planning for additional goat relocations in summer 2019.

