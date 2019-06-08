FedEx job fair aims at displaced Mississippi casino workers

TUNICA, Miss. (AP) — With casinos in northwest Mississippi's Tunica County continuing to shrink, another big employer wants to give displaced workers a chance.

FedEx Corp. is holding a job fair Saturday in Tunica County seeking new employees, particularly aiming at workers from the Resorts Casino. Penn National Gaming is closing that casino on June 30.

The Tunica Roadhouse casino closed in January. Mississippi Gaming Commission figures show employment at Tunica County gambling halls has fallen from nearly 12,000 in 2007 to about 4,000 now.

Organizers tell WREG-TV that they're willing to bus workers from the northern Mississippi Delta to FedEx jobs in Memphis, Tennessee.

The job fair offers part-time positions with full-time benefits, including a retirement plan and health insurance. It will be held at the Tunica Arena and Expo Center on Saturday.

