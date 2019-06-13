Father found dead, son missing on Northern California lake

UKIAH, Calif. (AP) — A man has been found dead on a Northern California lake and his son, believed to have accompanied him on a fishing trip, remains missing.

Mendocino County Sheriff's Lt. Shannon Barney says 62-year-old Carlos Soto of Laytonville was found floating about 50 yards from his boat on Lake Mendocino Tuesday.

The cause of death has not been determined but Barney said there were no signs of foul play.

Deputies searched the boat and found a wallet and cellphone belonging to Soto's 40-year-old son, Vincent. When they contacted the men's relatives, family members said the two had gone fishing in the lake together.

Barnet says searchers looked for Vincent Wednesday but there was no sign of the man. She said they plan to resume the search Thursday morning.