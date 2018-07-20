Farmland Co-op merging with new Agtegra Cooperative

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — North Dakota-based Farmland Co-op Inc. is merging with the new Agtegra Cooperative.

The American News reports that Farmland members voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move last week. The merger takes effect Sept. 1.

Farmland has about 100 members. Agtegra CEO Chris Pearson says adding that co-op enables Agtegra to enhance its offerings.

South Dakota-based Agtegra was formed by the merger of North Central Farmers Elevator and Wheat Growers. Members of the two co-ops voted last September to join, and Agtegra started operations in February with nearly 6,800 members.

