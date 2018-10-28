Farmers in SW Nebraska can get help planting cover crops

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Farmers in southwest Nebraska are eligible to get financial help to plant cover crops.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says farmers in Frontier, Furnas, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock and Red Willow counties can receive $61.20 per acre to help.

Eric Zach with the commission says planting cover crops can help suppress weeds and improve soil health.

Farmers interested in the program must apply by Nov. 16. More information is available at Natural Resources Conservation Service offices and online at www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov .