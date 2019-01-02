Farm Show's celebration of Pennsylvania agriculture to open

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dancing tractors, farming drones and story time with Miss Pennsylvania are among the attractions that will draw hundreds of thousands of people to the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show this month.

The event begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 12 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

This year's theme is "Inspiring Pennsylvania's Story."

New this year are a craft beer competition and a market of Pennsylvania products inside the main hall run by the state farmer's market association.

This is the 103rd show for the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which calls itself the country's largest indoor agricultural event.

Admission is free but there's a fee for parking in the complex's lots.