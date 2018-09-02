Family of Boston Marathon bombing victim hosts road race

BOSTON (AP) — The family of the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing is hosting a Labor Day road race to raise money for a program that supports first responders.

The first MR8K, a Run for Gratitude, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Monday near the TD Garden and end at center ice inside the arena.

The five-mile run is sponsored by the Martin Richard Foundation. Martin was one of three people killed at the finish line in April 2013.

Proceeds from the race will go to the LEADER program based at McLean Hospital. Founded just after the bombings, the program offers help to police and fire personnel, EMTs and corrections officers dealing with sobriety, post-traumatic stress, depression and other issues.

Race partners include the Boston Bruins Foundation and Dave McGillivray Sports Enterprises.