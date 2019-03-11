Family of Alabama man slain by police sues for evidence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Relatives of an Alabama man fatally shot by police in a shopping mall on Thanksgiving have filed suit to make the state release more evidence about the case.

The parents of Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. have joined the Alabama NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union in suing Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and the police chief in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

Marshall's office has cleared Hoover police in Bradford's shooting, but the suit maintains authorities haven't released all the evidence about the case.

The lawsuit seeks all police bodycam video plus reports and other information about the killing, which occurred when police mistook Bradford for the gunman in an earlier shooting.

The state says it's working on a response to the lawsuit, which was filed Monday in Birmingham.