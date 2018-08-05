False alarm leads to frantic search for airplane

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers mistakenly thought a small plane went missing, causing some anxious moments in the town of Levant, Maine.

The FAA issued an alert when radio and radar contact with Cessna 140 was lost Sunday morning near the Bangor International Airport. WLBZ-TV reports that first responders including police and firefighters searched for the plane in a heavily wooded area of Levant.

But it turns out the pilot had landed and all was fine. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Department said it was a miscommunication between the FAA and the pilot.