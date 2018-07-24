Fabrizio, Pennsylvania House member from Erie, dies at 73

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Rep. Flo Fabrizio, a veteran state lawmaker from Erie, is dead at age 73 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Orlando Funeral Home in Erie said the eight-term Democrat died Tuesday while under hospice care. Arrangements are pending.

Fabrizio was a gregarious presence in the Capitol, a passionate but respectful debater with a distinctive shock of white hair and a broad smile.

He was the ranking Democrat on the Health Committee.

He'd also been a teacher, a stock broker and for two decades the Erie County clerk.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says Fabrizio's legacy will "live on for years to come," and House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody calls him "truly one of the most enjoyable people" he's ever known.

Survivors include Fabrizio's wife of 30 years, a daughter and two stepsons.