FBI's Albuquerque field office gets new head

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An FBI official most recently assigned to the agency's headquarters is the new head of the Albuquerque Field Office, an office where he first served after beginning his FBI career 22 years ago.

James Langenberg replaces Terry Wade, who left New Mexico to serve in Washington as the assistant director for the FBI's Inspections Division.

Langenberg most recently served as the chief of the External Audits and Compliance Section in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters.

During his previous stint in Albuquerque, Langenberg investigated white collar crime, counterintelligence, and violent crime and major offender matters and was a member of the Albuquerque SWAT team.

Since then he has worked in Washington and Omaha, Nebraska.