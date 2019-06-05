External design plans for Bennington distillery approved

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town has approved exterior design plans for a liquor distillery and tasting room to be located in a former garage building.

The Bennington Banner reports that the Bennington Development Review Board approved the plans Tuesday by SC Spirits, to renovate the exterior of the building off Depot Street.

The distillery proposal was chosen in February after the town went through two rounds of submissions seeking ideas on how to use the former garage.

The exterior designs for the 3,800 square-foot structure includes replacing the aging stucco wall finish with faux brick and new paint colors.

If SC Spirits is awarded a historic preservation grant, the exterior stucco will be restored and the original interior maintained.

Construction is expected to take eight months.