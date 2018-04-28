Extensive photo exhibit opens at Kansas City art museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An extensive photography exhibit spanning 190 years is opening at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

The Kansas City Star reports the free exhibit that opens this Saturday displays some of the photographs purchased in recent years with a $10 million grant from the Hall Family Foundation. It includes a rare 1826 image by Joseph Nicephore Niepce, the man credited with inventing photography. It's one of eight known to exist.

It also features the work of human surrealist Diane Arbus and contemporary German photographer Thomas Demand.

The exhibit of nearly 100 photographs is entitled "The Big Picture: A Transformative Gift from the Hall Family Foundation." It marks the 75th anniversary of the foundation created by Hallmark Cards Inc. founder Joyce C. Hall.

The exhibition runs through Oct. 7.

