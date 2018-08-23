After amendment ruling, N Carolina GOP plans special session

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly have decided it's worth returning to Raleigh to approve new proposed constitutional amendments that comply with a court order this week that struck down two ballot questions as misleading.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger laid out a schedule Thursday whereby a special session would be called to begin Friday. The House would vote Friday on new amendments, followed by the Senate on Monday.

The session can't be held unless there are a certain number of signatures from legislators seeking one. The number of GOP lawmakers in each chamber exceeds the mandated thresholds if they sign up.

A judicial panel on Tuesday blocked amendment questions addressing judicial vacancies and boards and commissions from going on the November ballot. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and interest groups had sued to stop the referendums.