Executive director takes over at state Fish, Boat Commission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The new executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission also served for about a decade as its head of policy and planning.

Tim Schaeffer took over on Nov. 13 from John Arway, who has retired after 38 years with the state agency.

Schaeffer was most recently deputy secretary in the Department of Environmental Protection's office of water programs.

He was the unanimous choice in an Oct. 18 vote of the commission's board to become its next executive director.

Arway encountered opposition in the Legislature to a proposed license fee increase.