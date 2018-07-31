Ex-worker suspected in fire that burned 20 cars near airport

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents show a former employee is under investigation in a fire that torched 20 rental cars in a parking lot near the Salt Lake City International Airport.

KUTV reports surveillance video captured a man entering the Hertz rental car lot shortly after midnight on July 8. A search warrant filed in court says he had bags with him that appeared to be heavy when he entered and lighter when he left.

Court documents say the fire flared up shortly after the man sped away from the parking lot. Firefighters say the blaze jumped between vehicles that were parked tightly together.

Damage was estimated at $500,000. No arrests have yet been made or charges filed.

Information from: KSTU-TV, http://www.fox13now.com