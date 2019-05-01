Ex-police head says he was fired for reporting misconduct

BOSTON (AP) — The former head of the Massachusetts Environmental Police, who was fired for allegedly fixing two traffic tickets, says he was ousted in retaliation for reporting misconduct in the agency.

The Boston Globe reports that former Environmental Police Col. James McGinn in letters released Tuesday by his attorney says he repeatedly flagged unethical and illegal conduct under his watch, but his complaints went unheeded by his boss, outgoing state Environmental Secretary Matthew Beaton.

The letters, sent earlier this year and this week to Beaton's office, outlined McGinn's grievances and his plan to file a whistleblower lawsuit against the state.

Spokesmen for Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's administration as well as the state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs declined to comment.

McGinn was fired last October.