Ex-police chief faces charges related to video poker arcade

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A former police chief of Flint, Michigan, is facing charges in connection with a video poker arcade.

The Flint Journal reports 66-year-old Bradford Barksdale is due in court this month after being arraigned in October on charges of gambling, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle. Barksdale stepped aside as Flint's chief in 2004.

The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment from his lawyer Brenda Williams. She waived a hearing that was scheduled for Thursday.

The allegations follow a raid on West Point Arcade in Flint Township. Adam Crossnoe and his father Alvin Crossnoe also are charged in the case. Attorney Fred Meiers, who represents the Crossnoes, says the operation is "above-board" but the law is "difficult for anyone to interpret."

___

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint