Ex-mayor who had legal problems hired as tourism consultant

SARDIS, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi mayor who faced legal problems has been hired to promote tourism in another town.

The Commercial Appeal reports that the town of Sardis will pay Greg Davis a starting salary of $30,000 a year to work as a consultant. He will be tourism director and community project manager while continuing to manage a liquor store in Olive Branch.

Davis resigned in 2013 as mayor of Southaven after he was accused of misusing city money. The state auditor ordered him to repay more than $170,000 to Southaven. Davis initially was convicted of fraud and embezzlement, but later acquitted after an appeals court threw out the original verdict.

Davis served in the Mississippi House before becoming mayor. He also ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for Congress in 2008.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com