Ex-janitor accused of video peeping changes plea to guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former janitor accused of video recording people in a northern Iowa school staff restroom has changed his plea to guilty.

Mason City station KIMT reports that 47-year-old David Bemis, of Mason City, entered the pleas to four counts of invasion of privacy. Court documents say the prosecution will recommend a 60-day jail sentence for him and a year of probation in return for his pleas. He'd originally pleaded not guilty.

Bemis' sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

Investigators say Bemis was working at Clear Creek Elementary in Clear Lake in May 2013 when he hid a camera in the restroom and recorded four school employees in varying degrees of nudity. He no longer works for the district.

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee has said no students were recorded.

