Ex-jail officer pleads guilty in Missouri inmate affair case

VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) — A former jail officer in central Missouri has pleaded guilty to an amended charge in connection to an inmate affair case last year.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that 25-year-old Robert Hoover pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor delivery of prohibited articles to a jail. A judge ordered the former Morgan County Jail employee to two years of unsupervised probation and dismissed his felony charge of sexual contact with a prisoner.

Authorities say Hoover admitted to knowing about an affair between inmate Vernon Parker and Janet Phillips, a nurse contracted to work at the jail. Hoover was charged in December along with another jail employee after authorities said they allowed Phillips to have the affair for several months.

Hoover's case has moved to Camden County.

