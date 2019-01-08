Ex-governor fired as head of prisoner re-entry program

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey has been fired as the head of a nonprofit that manages Jersey City's job training and prisoner re-entry program.

The board that oversees the program voted 5-3-1 on Monday night to fire McGreevey. That came after a meeting that lasted more than two hours and was attended by many McGreevey supporters.

The board didn't state why McGreevey was fired, and the former governor said no one has "given me the courtesy of a detailed reason why I am being dismissed."

McGreevey, a Democrat, was elected governor in 2002. He announced in August 2004 that he was "a gay American" and acknowledged having a gay affair, becoming the nation's first openly gay governor. He resigned that year.