Evers says he doesn't expect pot decriminalization to pass

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he doesn't expect the Republican-controlled Legislature to "jump off a cliff" and support his proposal decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.

But Evers said Tuesday during an event at the Milwaukee Press Club that his proposal to make medical marijuana legal is reasonable and hopes it finds support.

He says the goal in decriminalizing up to 25 grams of pot is not to be a gateway to full legalization. He says it's about criminal justice reform.

Republican legislative leaders have vowed to remove the measure from Evers' budget, saying it needs to be debated separately. Evers says he wants to be sure the medical profession is behind the idea, but he suspects it will have support going forward.

There is also a separate Democratic bill to fully legalize marijuana.