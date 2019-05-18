Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final kicks off in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Grand Final of the 64th Eurovision Song Contest is under way.

Europe's annual music extravaganza will crown one of 26 entries with dreams of following in the footsteps of past winners such as Swedish pop icons ABBA and Celine Dion, who represented Switzerland.

The show is taking place at Tel Aviv's Expo Center, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday (1900 GMT.) Some 200 million people around the world are expected to be watching.

Israel earned the right to host the show after Netta Barzilai carried off last year's prize with her spunky pop anthem "Toy."

The show of European unity brings together acts from 41 countries, including those with little connection to Europe, such as Australia.

The final round's winner will be influenced by TV viewers casting votes via text message.