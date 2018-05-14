Ethics complaint filed against district attorney

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Pittsfield man had filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission saying the appearance of uniformed police officers at a recent campaign event for Berkshire District Attorney Paul Caccaviello was a violation of state ethics laws.

Igor Greenwald tells The Berkshire Eagle state employees are free to support any political candidate they like, but wearing a uniform crosses the line and is prohibited.

According to an advisory based on 2011 Ethics Commission rulings: "A public employee may not engage in political activity ... while in his official uniform."

Uniformed officers from several departments attended Caccaviello's news conference announcing his plans to seek election to the position he was appointed to in March.

Caccaviello in a statement said he regrets any issues caused and is consulting with the commission for clarification.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com