Episcopal bishop confirms support for gay marriages

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — An Episcopal bishop in central New York says her diocese will continue to support same-sex marriages despite her counterpart in Albany issuing a pastoral directive against it.

The Rev. DeDe Duncan-Probe tells Syracuse.com The Rev. William Love in Albany "may have wounded people" when he said Saturday that the church has been "hijacked by the 'Gay Rights Agenda.'"

Love's opposition comes three weeks before a resolution goes into effect setting new rules for same-sex marriages in Episcopal churches nationwide.

The rules give bishops with objections to same-sex marriages the option to have other clergy perform services.

Duncan-Probe says it's too soon to tell if the Syracuse clergy would preside over same-sex marriages in Albany.

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said Monday he is reviewing how the church will proceed.