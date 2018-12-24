Empire State Winter Games adding esports

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — The Empire State Winter Games are adding esports to the slate of competitions.

The opening ceremony is Jan. 31 at Herb Brooks Arena inside the Olympic Center in Lake Placid. It's open to the public and will include a live performance by the high-flying duo of Elsie Smith and Serenity Smith Forchion of the circus-inspired theatrical act Nimble Arts.

More than 2,300 athletes from across the state and beyond are expected to participate in more than 30 sports. All athletes will parade into the arena wearing LED bracelets timed to the music, and one bracelet will turn a different color from the rest. Whoever is wearing that bracelet will light the cauldron to open the games.

Community Bank again is primary sponsor of the games, which run through Feb. 3.