Emails: New Mexico county commissioner OK'd dubious expenses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Documents show a northern New Mexico county commissioner approved taxpayer-supported reimbursements for food and alcohol that have since come under scrutiny.

Emails from Santa Fe County Commissioner Henry Roybal released last week with an independent investigation into the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities showed Roybal approved reimbursements involving baseball tickets, expensive alcohol and fancy restaurant outings.

The emails show Roybal, as treasurer of the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities, rarely questioned the request for reimbursements which the New Mexico state auditor says were improper.

The coalition is an agency comprised of nine northern New Mexico cities, counties and pueblos surrounding the Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory. The group promotes the economy in connection with the lab.

Roybal didn't immediately return an email from The Associated Press.