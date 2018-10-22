Elvis group sues Memphis for Graceland plan approval delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley Enterprises has sued the city of Memphis over a delay in approval for expansion plans at Graceland.

According to The Commercial Appeal , the federal lawsuit last week alleges illegal retaliation last month when the Land Use Control Board delayed consideration of a Graceland expansion plan.

Graceland's plans include a 6,200-seat arena, which Memphis officials believe would violate FedExForum's non-complete agreement.

In June, the Shelby County Commission voted for the expansion, as long as a judge settles the non-compete issue. The Land Use Control Board has deferred action until that lawsuit is resolved.

Mayor Jim Strickland said Graceland has sued the city before. He says he opposes Graceland wanting taxpayer funding for privately owned facilities.

Elvis Presley Enterprises wants a tax increment financing increase for the expansion's next phase.