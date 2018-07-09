Elections body sues lawmakers over ballot measure language

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's nonpartisan elections entity is suing a group of lawmakers after raising concerns that they approved misleading language about a ballot measure.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission claims in a lawsuit filed Friday that the state's Legislative Council approved deceptive language for an informational pamphlet about a ballot measure that would change the commission's rulemaking process.

The lawsuit says the language is misleading because it doesn't explain how the measure would bring the independent commission under the oversight of a council of political appointees. It asks the court to order the council to change its analysis.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission oversees the state's public financing system and voter education initiatives.

The lawsuit names members of the legislative council in charge of setting the language.