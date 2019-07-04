El Paso County votes to help fund new academy welcome center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — El Paso County commissioners are pledging $10 million in future sales and property tax revenues to help pay for a proposed $58 million welcome center at the Air Force Academy.

The Gazette reports the commission voted Tuesday to contribute the $10 million over the next 25 years.

The 88-acre center would be built outside the academy's north entrance.

It would sport hotels, offices and other businesses. Colorado Springs officials say it is part of an ambitious city-wide tourism initiative.

Dan Schnepf is president of project consultant Matrix Design Group. He says the Air Force has yet to sign off on a lease to develop the land.

The center would replace a visitor's center located on the academy campus.