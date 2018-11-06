Effort underway to rename street after gas explosion victim

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city affected by a series of natural gas explosions and fires in September is considering renaming a street in honor of the only person to die in the disaster.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that under a proposal the Lawrence City Council is considering, Chickering Road would be renamed after 18-year-old Leonel Rondon.

Rondon was visiting friends who lived on Chickering Road on Sept. 13 when a gas explosion destroyed the home and sent the chimney toppling onto his vehicle.

The disaster injured dozens in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, and destroyed or damaged more than 100 homes. Thousands of homes and businesses lost gas service, which has still not been fully restored.

The council is expected to refer the proposal to a committee when it meets Wednesday.

