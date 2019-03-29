Effort to study brothels gets general support from industry

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Advocates for Nevada's legal brothels spoke in general support for moving forward with a legislative study on the health and well-being of sex workers at bordellos.

Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen told lawmakers at a hearing Thursday that the study is needed because the state is not giving enough oversight to the nation's only legal brothels. She says the effort is not an attempt to outlaw the bordellos.

The study would look at employment issues, the adequacy of state regulation and brothel working conditions. The resolution says the study's committee should get input from sex workers, local governments that license brothels, law enforcement and brothel owners.

Brothel sex worker Alice Little told lawmakers she supports the effort and for "people to come and learn the true facts about who we are."