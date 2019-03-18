Effort to revitalize Michigan ski resort faces challenges

MANCELONA, Mich. (AP) — An effort to revitalize a northern Michigan ski resort is facing financial challenges as the state takes notice of alleged unlicensed operations at the site.

Sam Porter tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle he's very close to saving" Mount Mancelona after failing to keep his claim on the mountain due to missed mortgage payments. He still has the option to buy it.

Porter scooped up the ski hill in 2017 for $450,000 with plans that could help bring an influx of tourist traffic.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says Mount Mancelona holds no established or pending ski area licensing. LARA last week issued a cease and desist order for a Mount Mancelona ski lift. Porter says the lift wasn't open to the public and they've stopped using it.

