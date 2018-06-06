Edwards appointees take control of LSU governing board

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has named six members to LSU's governing board, giving the Democratic governor majority control of the panel with his appointees.

The Advocate reports that Edwards has chosen nine of 15 members of the LSU Board of Supervisors.

Being named to the LSU board is one of the most sought-after appointments. Board members have access to suites at football games, the ability to hand out scholarships and other perks. Board members set policy, approve hiring and authorize spending for nine institutions.

Among Edwards' Tuesday appointments, who replace many of former Gov. Bobby Jindal's picks for the board:

—Mandeville's Jay Blossman, former chairman of the Louisiana Public Service Commission and a Republican candidate for governor in 2003, was chosen along with Rémy Voisin Starns, a Metairie lawyer. They replace Scott Ballard, the CEO of PJ's Coffee, and New Orleans lawyer Stanley Jacobs.

—Robert Dampf, a Baton Rouge lawyer, replaces publisher Rolfe McCollister.

—Lee Mallett, an Iowa builder, was reappointed for another six-year term, and Mary Werner, a Lake Charles oil industry executive, was appointed to a full term.

—Wayne Brown, a Shreveport engineer, replaces former Congressman Jim McCrery.

