Editors in chief named at NCHS newspaper

From left, Caroline Cioffi, Andie Carroll and Olivia Flaherty-Lovy, editors in chief of the NCHS paper, the NCHS Courant.

NEW CANAAN — The 2018-2019 school year has started off with a bang for the three new editors in chief of the New Canaan High School paper, the Courant.

The story of the alleged $500,000 scam by lunch ladies at New Canaan schools that went viral and the possible implementation of drug searching dogs by the Board of Education is of interest to students, the seniors and new editors in chief — Olivia Flaherty-Lovy, Caroline Cioffi, and Andie Carroll — said.

“It’s definitely a thing,” Flaherty-Lovy, 17, said of the alleged half-million dollar scam. “We’re doing a different take on it and what’s new with the cafeteria.”

In the past two months, the Board of Education took steps towards establishing a policy to allow drug search dogs in the schools though it’s still a work in progress.

“We’re also really interested in the drug and dog policy, we have a reporter working on that,” Carroll, 17, said.

For the three editors, all sorts of media platforms ranging from video, graphic design and writing is what brought them to journalism.

“I’ve always been interested in communications and I know that’s

something I want to hopefully study in the future and this is a way to get exposed to that,” Cioffi, 16, and who on Sunday returned from a visit to Vanderbilt University, said.

A big goal for the paper this year is to make itself more recognized in the community through social media and also generate revenue through advertising of local businesses.

“We’re going to try to improve our social media,” Flaherty-Lovy, who prefers the behind-the-scenes and writing, said. “We have an Instagram and Facebook and an online site so we’re trying to take advantage of that.”

Carroll began taking journalism classes her sophomore year, one year before her other two co-editors joined.

Asked if the change from reporter and media editor to the highest position at the Courant was significant, Carroll said it was but that they were prepared for the responsibilities of overlooking articles and reporters.

“It’s a big change but we’ve been building up to that. It’s an opportunity to lead other students and we like it. One of my favorite parts are the late nights when we’re trying to get the paper out which happens about seven or eight times a year,” Carroll said.

Cioffi focused on the management aspect of the editorial role.

“Working with people and managing deadlines has been a great experience and learning about others from being in class and what they need help on has also been interesting,” Cioffi said.

Now in their last year of high school, the three seniors are still weighing their options regarding colleges and majors but all said that they were interested in journalism or communications but they emphasized that their collective experience at the paper had been invaluable.

“I’ve become better at talking with people,” Flaherty-Lovy noted. “I was very shy and in journalism, you have to do that so I’ve really appreciated getting that experience.”

