Easy as 2, 3, 4, 5: State will draw order of bond questions

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's top elections official will draw the order of bond questions on this November's ballot.

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap will host the drawing Thursday afternoon in Augusta.

The first question that voters will see on the ballot is a referendum to create a universal home care program for seniors and individuals with disabilities. The citizens' initiative would fund the program with a new 3.8 percent tax on the portion of Maine individual and family income above $128,400.

Dunlap will then draw the order of four bond questions authorizing $200 million in state borrowing altogether.

The proposed bonds include $30 million to fund wastewater infrastructure projects and $106 million for roads and bridges. Remaining bonds would OK $64 million for facility upgrades for Maine's public universities and community colleges.