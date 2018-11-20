Eastern New Mexico News names Stevens as new publisher

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — The Eastern New Mexico News has announced that Editor David Stevens has been named publisher.

The newspaper announced Sunday outgoing publisher Rob Langrell has accepted a job as publisher of The Sea Coast Echo in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, after three years as Eastern New Mexico News.

As publisher Langrell oversaw the merger of the Clovis News Journal and the Portales News-Tribune in 2016.

Kevin Wilson has been promoted from managing editor to editor and will oversee much of the newsroom duties.