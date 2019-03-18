Earth Day program scheduled next month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is having an Earth Day celebration next month.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia in Charleston.

The program is being produced by the agency's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan Make-It-Shine Program.

Educational displays and activities promoting Earth Day and environmental matters will be available to individuals and school groups. Federal, state and local agencies as well as environmental groups will be among the exhibitors.

More than 300 students are expected to attend. To register a school group to attend or for more information, contact Travis Cooper at (304) 926-0499 extension 1117, or by email at Travis.L.Cooper@wv.gov.