Earth Day cleanup focuses on Boston's Charles River

BOSTON (AP) — The Charles River that flows through Boston and its suburbs is getting freshened up.

The Charles River Watershed Association says the annual Saturday morning event is the largest one-day river cleanup in the country. Volunteers from more than 35 Massachusetts towns will work at 104 sites along the 80-mile long river to remove litter from the water and surrounding parklands.

The river gained notoriety in the Standells' 1960s hit "Dirty Water" but is now among the country's cleanest urban rivers.

Last year, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the river earned a "B'' grade for water quality, meaning it met the standards for boating 86 percent of the time and 55 percent of the time for swimming. That was a marked improvement from the "D'' grade it received in 1995.