Eagles to perform 'Hotel California' album in its entirety

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016 file photo, members of the Eagles band, from left, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy Schmit, recipients of the 2016 Kennedy Center Honor award, applaud during the Kennedy Center Honors Gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington. The Eagles will perform their 1976 “Hotel California” album in its entirety in concert for the first time. Live Nation says it will take place on Sept. 27 and 28, 2019, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Henley, Walsh and Schmit will be joined by Deacon Frey and Vince Gill for what will be the group’s only North American performances of 2019. Founding member Glenn Frey, Deacon’s father, died in 2016. less FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016 file photo, members of the Eagles band, from left, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy Schmit, recipients of the 2016 Kennedy Center Honor award, applaud during the Kennedy Center ... more Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Eagles to perform 'Hotel California' album in its entirety 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Eagles will perform their 1976 "Hotel California" album in its entirety in concert for the first time.

Live Nation says it will take place on Sept. 27 and 28 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on April 12.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined by Deacon Frey and Vince Gill for what will be the group's only North American performances of 2019. Founding member Glenn Frey, Deacon's father, died in 2016.

"Hotel California" is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, and the title song and "New Kid in Town" won Grammys.

The Eagles have won six Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.