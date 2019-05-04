EPA wants more information on CMP's power line proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants more information about possible alternate locations for Central Maine Power's proposed 145-mile (233-kilometer) transmission line in western Maine.

CMP's New England Clean Energy Connect would allow 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach consumers in Massachusetts to meet the state's green energy goals. Supporters say it would reduce pollution and drive down electricity costs across the region.

The project cleared a major hurdle last month with approval of utilities regulators in Maine. But it still needs state environmental and federal approvals.

The EPA told the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that it's important to look at alternative locations to minimize impact on aquatic ecosystems. The Bangor Daily News reports that the Army Corps decision is expected after state regulators complete their deliberations.