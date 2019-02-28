EPA seeks comments on Kalamazoo-area pollution settlement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking public comments on a proposed settlement involving industrial pollution in southwestern Michigan.

The deal is between the federal agency, the city of Kalamazoo and the Kalamazoo Brownfields Authority. It focuses on the Panelyte Property beside the Allied Paper Landfill area, which is part of a Superfund site contaminated with toxic PCBs.

EPA says the settlement requires the city to take short-term and long-term actions including periodic reviews, community relations, property clearance and traffic management.

Written comments are being accepted until March 28.

The agency has included the Kalamazoo site in Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on a list of high-priority Superfund cleanup targets. The site includes tainted soil and sediment in landfills, paper mill properties and about 80 miles of the Kalamazoo River.