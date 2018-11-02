EPA approves dicamba use in Arkansas after herbicide's ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ruling clears the path for Arkansas farmers to use the herbicide dicamba on soybeans and cotton for the next two years.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the federal agency on Wednesday announced the decision to allow the spraying of the herbicide, despite concerns from some farmers and scientists who say it can drift and damage other crops and vegetation.

Arkansas farmers who want to use dicamba say the herbicide is essential to curb the spread of pigweed, which has become resistant to other herbicides.

But critics say the new rules don't address the herbicide's "volatility" and ability to damage susceptible crops.

Dicamba was banned in Arkansas this year for in-crop use after the state's Plant Board received about 1,000 complaints in 2017 over the herbicide's damage.

