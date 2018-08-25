Durango urged to lift camping ban after homeless camp closes

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A civil liberties organization is urging Durango leaders to lift the ban on camping in public spaces after the city's only homeless camp closed.

The Durango Herald reports that the letter from the American Civil Liberties Union says it's cruel and unusual to criminalize camping when homeless people have nowhere else to go.

A temporary homeless camp closed Friday, and Durango officials said last week they have no plans to provide overnight camping for the homeless.

City officials previously said they would find a permanent location for a homeless camp.

Mayor Sweetie Marbury said she had not seen the ACLU letter. She previously said the city is not in the business of having a homeless shelter.

