Gov. Dunleavy slashes university budget by $130 million

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has slashed the budget for the University of Alaska system, vetoing more than $130 million in funding.

Dunleavy, a Republican, also cut state support for public broadcasting, reduced spending for Medicaid and eliminated a program that provided money to senior citizens who have low or moderate incomes. Dunleavy, in a letter to legislative leaders, says the budget "focuses on the state's basic responsibilities while understanding our fiscal constraints."

He said his actions have cut nearly half the state's deficit and that more work is needed.

Dunleavy announced the vetoes Friday, just before the Monday start of the new fiscal year. Some lawmakers were bracing for the announcement, as was the university system. The Board of Regents planned an emergency meeting for Friday.

The administration said vetoes represent a reduction of about $440 million in all funds compared to the budget approved by the Legislature.

Lawmakers have the ability to override budget vetoes if they can muster sufficient support.

Lawmakers themselves have faced divisions ahead of an upcoming special session, with legislative leaders proposing to buck Dunleavy's chosen meeting location and other lawmakers insistent on following Dunleavy's call to meet in Wasilla.