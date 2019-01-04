'Dukes of Hazzard' star's seized Louisiana land to be sold

HOLDEN, La. (AP) — A 58-acre tract of Louisiana land seized from "Dukes of Hazzard" star and country singer John Schneider is set to go on sale this month.

News outlets report the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seized the Holden land housing John Schneider Studios in November after the actor defaulted on his mortgage. The studio's website says the land includes two houses, a baseball field, sound stages and other features. The sheriff's office says the land will go up for sale Jan. 16.

First Guaranty Bank sued Schneider in October over unpaid mortgage payments, and a judge ordered the property seized. Court records don't show that Schneider responded to the lawsuit. Sale proceeds will go to the bank.

Schneider's public relations manager, Brian Mayes, says Schneider declined to comment on the sale.