Drowning victim recovered from Skykomish River

GOLD BAR, Wash. (AP) — Officials recovered the body of a Gold Bar man from the Skykomish River.

Officials say Tuesday's drowning was the fourth incident in backcountry rivers near waterfalls this year.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office responded to 911 calls at about 2 p.m. Tuesday from witnesses who said a man was acting erratically.

At about 4:30 p.m., witnesses called 911 again to report the same man had jumped into the river and was drifting downstream. They said he appeared to be in distress.

The sheriff's office located the man's body downstream from the Big Eddy Public Water Access site.

The medical examiner's office will determine cause of death.